Two people found injured at Derbyshire house

Derbyshire Police are investigating an incident in Spondon where two people were found injured at a house.

The police were called to Avondale Road at about 2.45am today (Saturday, January 7) after receiving a report that a man and a woman in their 50s were injured in a house. Both of them remain in hospital, the woman is in a serious condition.

The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

If you have information you want to pass on, please call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.