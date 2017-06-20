Two men charged with allegedly robbing a Derbyshire Post Office

Two men have been charged with allegedly robbing a Post Office in Crich earlier this year.

Officers were called to the rural location on the Market Place in Crich on March 26.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Two men allegedly entered the shop, threats were made to a member of staff and an amount of cash was stolen.”

Ian Armstrong of Grangewood Road, Meir, Stoke-on-Trent, and Dwain Tainton of Brown Street, Nottingham, were arrested and charged with robbery.

A trial date is set to take place on Monday, September 25 at Derby Crown Court.

A 28 year-old woman, 31 year-old woman and a 48 year-old man were also arrested and released under investigation