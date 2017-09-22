Two men arrested after suspected ‘Mamba’ is seized during drug warrant in Chesterfield

Two men have been arrested on suspicion with intent to supply Cannabinoids after a drug warrant at a property in Chesterfield.

The search was carried out on St. Margaret’s Drive on Thursday, September 21.

A quantity of Class B Cannabinoids, believed to be Mamba, and cash was found and seized by officers.

A 41 year old man and a 20 year old man, both from the Chesterfield area, were arrested for possession with intent to supply drugs.

Sgt. Matt Adams, of the Newbold and Brockwell Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: We carried out the warrant at the address following valuable information from the local community. The misuse of drugs can have a harmful effect on the local community and targeting this illegal activity is important to us.

“If anyone has any information about suspected illegal drug activity then please contact us or call Crimestoppers anonymously.”

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101 or online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online through the Crimestoppers website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.