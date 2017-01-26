Two men arrested after armed robbery at Whitwell supermarket

Police have arrested two men on suspicion of robbing a supermarket in Whitwell.

The men, aged 42 and 35, remain in custody and are being questioned.

Police have also recovered a number of air weapons from a house in Hodthorpe, although officers do not believe they are the ones used to commit the crime.

Just before 7.10am yesterday, two men went into the Co-Op in Welbeck Street holding what police believe to be pellet guns.

They threatened staff and demanded cash from the till, taking a small about of cash before leaving.

Anyone with information, or anyone who has found discarded air weapons in the area, should call police on 101, quoting reference 1700035685, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.