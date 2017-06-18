Two hospitalised after ‘violent disturbance’ in north east Derbyshire

Two people have been taken to hospital after a ‘violent disturbance’ in north east Derbyshire.

The incident took place last night at around 11.30pm on Kingsley Crescent in Stonebroom.

According to Derbyshire Police, a group of men in a white van drove on to the street shortly before midnight.

A number of them reportedly then left the vehicle armed with baseball bats and assaulted four people.

Two people had to be taken to Chesterfield Royal Hospital but none of the injuries are thought to be serious.

The Derbyshire Police’s armed response unit was also called to the scene and TASER was deployed.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the incident.

If you can help the police with their investigation, call 101 quoting incident number 17000255802.