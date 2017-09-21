Two homes burgled in north east Derbyshire with cash and jewellery stolen

Two homes in Dronfield were burgled with cash and jewellery stolen.

Police are appealing for information to the incidents at the properties on Cemetery Road between 9pm and 11pm on Friday, September 6.

Another property was also targeted.

Detective Constable, Dan Appleby, said: “We believe these properties may have been targeted by the same offender, and we would really like to speak to anyone who may have been in the Cemetery Road area and noticed anything suspicious that evening.

“I would also urge anyone who may have any information about the incidents, or jewellery for sale which seems suspicious, to contact us.”

Officers are also reminding residents to be security conscious at home, particularly when away on holiday or out during the evening by taking steps such as leaving lights and radios on timer switches, or asking a neighbour to park on your driveway.

Do you have any information which could help officers with their enquiries? If so, call DC Dan Appleby, quoting reference 17*386339, on 101 or send him a message through the ‘Contact Us’ page of the website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Advice and information on home security is also available on the Derbyshire police website, or you can also contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team with any concerns by calling 101.