Two Derbyshire arson attacks may be linked

More information has been released about two arson attacks in Derbyshire as police try and track the culprits.

The first was a barn fire that occurred at nearly 11pm on Sunday, August 6 at a farm off of Friden Road, in Middelton-by-Youlgrave.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Extensive damage was caused to the barn. A number of silage bails were also slashed with a sharp implement. A car at the property was subject to extensive criminal damage. It would appear a sharp implement was used to cause the damage to the paintwork of the vehicle.

“The CEX festival was taking place nearby at the time of the fire and a witness has mentioned sighting either a red or white coloured Ford Fiesta, possibly a year 2000 model, parked near the property, with the engine running and two occupants inside at the time of the fire.”

Police particularly keen to speak with anyone that could hold any information with regards to the sighting of the vehicle or if they are aware of any other suspicious persons or vehicles at or near the location around the time of the ignition.

The crime reference number is: 17000336296.

The second report being investigated is the deliberate ignition of 15 tons of bail straw located next to a barn by a public footpath at the top of Dark Lane on Alport.

The fire has caused scorching to the exterior of the barn. Police believe it to have happened between 8.15 and 8.30pm on Friday, August 18 and are appealing for witnesses who may have been using the footpath around the time who may have sighted any suspicious persons’ or vehicles that could help us to identify who may be responsible.

The crime reference to which this relates is: 17000354912.

A force spokesman said: “At this stage it is unclear whether the fires are connected, but we would however like to take this opportunity to advise members of our rural community to be vigilant in respect of the recent reports due to the property that has been targeted.”

If you have any information about either of these crimes call 101 quoting the above numbers.