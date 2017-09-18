Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man’s body found in Chesterfield

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found at a house in Chesterfield yesterday.

The 25-year-old woman and 32-year-old man remain in custody and are being questioned.

The house where the man's body was found.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “We were called to a house in Chiltern Close at 7.15am on Sunday, September 17 after the body of a man in his 30s was found by paramedics.

“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are asking anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at the house this morning to call us on 101 quoting incident 264 of September 17.”