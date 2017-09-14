Two arrested for possession with intent to supply ‘black mamba’ in Chesterfield following raids

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Cannabinoids after two drug warrants in the Grangewood area in Chesterfield.

On Wednesday, September 13 officers carried out searches on two properties on Emmetfield Close.

They found a quantity of Class B Cannabinoids, believed to be Black Mamba, during the warrant which was seized.

A 51 year old man and a 48 year old man from the Chesterfield area were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They have been questioned and released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Darran Clarke, who is in charge of the Chesterfield town centre and Chesterfield south Safer Neighbourhood policing teams which cover the Grangewood area, said: “These warrants were carried out following information received from the local community.

“We are pleased to have taken what we believe to be a quantity of so-called Black Mamba off the streets, and to respond positively to the concerns local people have about drug misuse and anti-social behaviour.”

The substances which have been seized as part of the warrants will now be tested and analysed as part of the police investigation.

Sgt. Clarke added: “If you have any information about the misuse of drugs, or suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, please contact us. Even if you think that information may be small, it could be part of a wider picture we are putting together and could help us target crime and anti-social behaviour in the local community.”

If you have information about drug use in your community call Derbyshire police on 101 or online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online through the Crimestoppers website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org.