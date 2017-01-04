Turn trash into cash with Derbyshire’s new prize scheme

Your broken and unwanted electrical goods could be of some use to you yet - giving you a chance to win a cash prize.

If you take your old electrical items down to your local recycling centre, you could win one of fifteen £100 cash prizes.

From hair-dryers to hedge-trimmers, fairy lights to fridges and toasters to TVs, there’s a wide range of household appliances you can take to Derbyshire County Council’s recycling centres. Until February 19, you can exchange them for a golden ticket – which means you could be quids in.

Simply pick up your golden ticket from a member of staff at any of the county council’s nine recycling centres, type in your unique ticket number online at www.derbyshire.gov.uk/electric and find out if you’re an instant winner. The more items you recycle, the more tickets you’ll get.

Highways, transport and infrastructure chief Councillor Paul Dunn said: “This is an ideal time of year for residents to sort out their electrical items. Some may be broken and others may have been replaced by newer versions. We want all the broken and unwanted ones for recycling as this can help to save money for all of us.

“It is a worrying fact that we currently throw away more than a quarter of the electrical items we buy in the UK rather than recycling them. In Derbyshire, this contributes to the £20 million cost of dealing with waste which isn’t recycled each year – money which could be better spent on vital services at a time when councils are getting less money from central Government.”

The competition is being funded by Advantage Waste Brokers, which works on behalf of the council to collect and recycle electrical items taken to its recycling centres.

For a list of items you can take to the recycling centres and their locations see www.derbyshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentres