Tupton Hall School placed into special measures

Tupton Hall School has been plunged into special measures.

The school has been rated inadequate by education watchdog Ofsted following an inspection in early May.

In a report published today (Tuesday), inspectors said the school offered poor teaching which had impacted on students’ progress.

The quality of teaching was said to require improvement with the inspection team saying it had been “weak for too long”.

However, the school’s sixth form was rated good with inspectors saying it was a strength of the school.

A letter to parents signed by the school’s headteacher Andrew Knowles and chairman of governors David Skinner read: “As a staff and governing body we are all extremely disappointed with the judgements made over one and a half days of whole school inspection.

“We find it hard to recognise the school portrayed in Ofsted’s report which contrasts with staff, student and governors’ daily experiences of school life at Tupton Hall.

“Governors have raised a complaint with Ofsted over their judgements.”

The school will be hosting an open meeting for parents and carers on Tuesday July 4 at 6.15pm when they will have a chance to ask questions of the headteacher, senior leaders or governors about improvement plans, academy developments and to raise any other concerns.