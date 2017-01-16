Troubled teen attacked man three times

A teenager who attacked a man three times after accusing him of being an informant has been given a community order.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court recently heard how Joseph Gibson, 18, formerly of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, targeted Michael Spicer three times following an incident where Mr Spicer had been the victim during a crutch attack by one of Gibson’s friends.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told a previous hearing Gibson punched Mr Spicer in Cavendish Street and at Low Pavement on October 15 and swung a bag in his face on Knifesmithgate two days later. She added the defendant had called Mr Spicer a grass and accused him of getting his friend locked up. Gibson, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating and one of common assault.

He also pleaded guilty to two counts of damage in Chesterfield, from November 8, to a door and recycling bin at Barnardo’s, on Newbold Road, and to a door where he had been living on Clarence Road.

District Judge Andrew Davison deferred sentencing until January 12, when he learned Gibson had not re-offended but had not been co-operating with the probation service and had been turning up without stating whether he had taken drugs or not.

District Judge Andrew Davison, who was disappointed to learn Gibson is still taking drugs, told him: “I have some sympathy for your position but you pose quite a problem but it has also not been an easy life for you.”

He sentenced Gibson to a nine-month community order to run alongside an existing order. Gibson must also pay £250 compensation.