Trio wins the hearts of Bakewell music lovers

A trio of songstresses brought a heady mix of humour and music when they performed to a packed audience recently.

The three women, known as the Heartless Tarts, put on a show at Bakewell Old House Museum.

The singers met and become friends when they all belonged to the Fishponds Choir and now present a wide repertoire of unaccompanied harmony in an eclectic mix of styles.

Their bubbly sense of humour came to the surface as they introduced each item and it is hoped they will return to the venue in the future.