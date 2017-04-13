Trio train for 874 mile charity bid

Three Chesterfield runners are taking on an ambitious year-long fundraising challenge for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Nicola Yeomans who lives in Heath, her twin sister Alison West from Holmewood and their friend Joanne Clarkson, 35, from Duckmanton, are aiming to run the equivalent of Land’s End to John O’Groats by the end of 2017.

The bid will be to support a Bluebell Wood – a charity that cares for more than 250 families each year.

The charity offers care and support to children with a shortened life expectancy, both in their own homes and at Bluebell Wood.

Bluebell Wood is located in North Anston, and services cover all of South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire, North Nottinghamshire and parts of North Lincolnshire. Doing 5k, 10k and half marathons, as well as their regular fitness runs over 48 weeks, the team known as Purple Shooting Stars, plan to complete the 874-mile distance at the 5k Santa Run in Queens Park, Chesterfield on Christmas eve.

Nicola, 39, said: “I got involved with Bluebell Wood through work about four years ago and did the Great North Run then and the Chesterfield Half Marathon in 2016.

“Alison, Joanne and I have visited Bluebell Wood several times and been so impressed at the incredible work they do, supporting children and families during some of the hardest times they will ever face.

“We’re really aware just how much Bluebell Wood relies on the support of people like us and how every penny raised can really help to give families the chance to create some unforgettable memories.

“We realise how essential fundraising is because it costs over £4 million a year to keep Bluebell Wood’s doors open and they have to raise 90% of funds themselves.

“We have been out running every week and knowing that we’re doing it for Bluebell Wood is really motivating us to clock up the mileage.”

If you would like to sponsor Purple Shooting Stars’ Lands End to John O’Groats virtual run, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Al-Nic-Jo-Stars.

To find out how you can help Bluebell Wood and the 250 children they care for at the hospice and in the community, visit www.bluebellwood.org.