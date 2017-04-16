Trio taken to hospital after late-night crash on Derbyshire road

Three people were taken to hospital last night after a vehicle ended up on its side on a Derbyshire road.

Firefighters from Matlock and Alfreton, police and paramedics were called to Matlock Road in Brackenfield shortly after 11.55pm.

A Derbyshire fire service spokesman said: "It was a collision involving one vehicle on its side.

"Two people were trapped inside the vehicle and released by fire crews.

"A total of three people were taken to hospital by ambulance.

"Firefighters left the scene just before 1.10am.

"Police were also in attendance."

It is not known how the vehicle came to be on its side - nor is it known what condition the three people are in this Easter Sunday morning.