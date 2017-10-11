Tributes to Chesterfield band member who has died aged 31

Tributes have been paid to an 'irreplaceable' musician who has died aged 31.

Dominic Slone, who was lead singer and guitarist in Chesterfield-based indie band the Educatables, passed away at his home in Holmewood last Monday.

His bandmate and friend Ricky Barson said Mr Slone could 'interact with anybody and make people feel good'.

"The band and music were always his life," he said.

"On stage he was so charismatic, hilarious and an extremely talented singer.

"He was one of those few people who could have everybody in absolute stitches of laughter at the drop of a hat.

"We loved playing music together.

"He will forever be irreplaceable and I really will miss him every day and forever."

Gary Barson, manager of the band, said: "He was a talented young man with a cheeky smile, hearty laugh and infectious personality.

"Our family and band will miss him enormously."

Past band member Robin Simpson said: "13 years ago we walked into a practice room together not knowing that years later he'd introduce me to my wife and become best man at my wedding. Cheers.

"The one memory that will stick with me forever will be when we were doing some recording for a music video and Dom got stuck in a high chair.

"We didn't help him straight away; we carried on recording for it to be on the internet forever."

Lewis Norman, another past band member, added: "Playing in a band with Dom were the best days of my life."

Mr Slone, who lost his mother Lorette and sister Paris in the last two years, leaves behind his father Gary.

His funeral will take place at All Saints Church, Heath, at 3pm on Friday, October 20.