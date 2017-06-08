Tributes paid to senior Chesterfield nurse, 31, who has died

Tributes have been paid to a senior nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital who has died suddenly.

Kevin Jacques, of Walton, sadly passed away at his home. He was just 31.

Much-loved Mr Jacques was a charge nurse in the A&E department at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Lynn Andrews, director of nursing and patient care at the Royal, today said: "A personal letter of condolence was sent to Kevin's parents, which expressed how truly saddened our emergency department team and the rest of the hospital was to learn of his sudden and unexpected death.

"The passing of a colleague during their NHS service always has an impact on colleagues and friends.

"Kevin was a well-liked and respected member of the team who delivered excellent patient care and was keen to improve our services.

"I personally always found him to be passionate about nursing and I hope that knowing how his colleagues felt about him is of some comfort to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Mr Jacques' obituary in this week's Derbyshire Times states he enjoyed music, especially Kylie Minogue, music festivals, parties, socialising and holidays.

It adds: "He was deeply loved by family and friends and everyone who came into contact with him.

"Kevin leaves his partner Josh, dad Paul and mum Andrea."

The funeral service will take place at St Lawrence Church at 1pm tomorrow (Friday 9) followed by burial at Dark Lane Cemetery.