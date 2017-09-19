Tributes paid to 'lovable' Leon Pirdue, allegedly murdered in Chesterfield

Tributes have been paid to a 'lovable' young father who was allegedly murdered in Chesterfield.

Police were called to a house on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green, at 7.15am on Sunday after paramedics found the body of 32-year-old Leon Pirdue inside.

Leon Pirdue. Picture submitted by family.

Mr Pirdue, who lived in Newbold, was formally identified on Monday. His family later released a picture of him.

Detectives are continuing to question a 25-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man who were arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Pirdue.

Police have not revealed how he died.

Councillor Mick Wall, who represents Loundsley Green on Chesterfield Borough Council, said: "I was deeply shocked and saddened to hear about this gentleman’s tragic death.

Mr Pirdues body was found inside a house on Chiltern Close, Loundsley Green.

"My thoughts are with his family and friends and also local residents who are affected by the news.

"Given the police investigation, it would be inappropriate for me to comment any further."

Scores of people have taken to social media to pay tribute to Mr Pirdue and offer their condolences to his loved ones.

On our Facebook page, Liane Winters said: "It's so, so sad and tragic. So many people had so much love for Leon."

Kirsten Louise said: "He was a lovable person."

Darren Ritchie commented: "Much love, Leon. I can't believe you are gone."

Gaz Knightley said: "God bless, brudda. Fly high."

Carly Blant added: "RIP Leon. Some good memories from back in the day. Thoughts are with his family and children."

An eyewitness told the Derbyshire Times they saw three ambulances, three police cars and detectives at the house where Mr Pirdue's body was found early on Sunday morning

Throughout the day, police officers were seen guarding the front door of the property, off Cuttholme Road.

Anyone with information which could help the police inquiry should call 101, quoting incident 264 of September 17.

