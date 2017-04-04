Search

Tributes paid to legendary Chesterfield bus man

A Derbyshire Times picture of Mr Andrews when he retired from the buses.

Tributes have been paid to a legendary rock and roll dancer who worked on the buses in Chesterfield.

Frank Andrews died peacefully at his New Whittington home last month. He was 85 and had been suffering from lung cancer.