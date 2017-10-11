Tributes paid to 11-year-old Mia after Duckmanton road tragedy

The family of a girl who died following a road crash have paid tribute to their ‘beautiful, always smiling angel’.

On Thursday, October 5 on Chesterfield Road in Duckmanton, a 13-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl were in collision with a car.

Floral tributes at The Bolsover School.

Now the parents of the 11-year-old, Mia Gartland, who died at Sheffield Children’s Hospital after the collision, have spoken of their loss.

They said: “God wanted heaven to have a new angel and he wanted to have the best, that’s why he took you baby girl, so you can look after the rest. We miss you so much and will love you always.

“Fly high, you beautiful, always smiling angel. Thank you everyone for all your support.”

A year 7 pupil, from Shuttlewood, Mia had only just begun at Bolsover School last month, having previously attended a primary school in the area. Its headteacher, Gordon Inglis, said emotions had been ‘running high’ at the school since the tragedy, fuelled at times by rumour and social media gossip.

He said: “The students have taken the loss of one of their own as you would expect. Many have taken advantage of the professional counselling service we provided, whilst others have grieved privately.

“A collection of floral tributes has been building up in the school courtyard since the news reached us and on Monday members of the girl’s family visited to lay their own flowers.

“Pupils have already peppered us with ideas of how their peer can be remembered in the longer term and we will confirm many of these plans over the forthcoming days.

“Current suggestions include a non-uniform day where pupils wear clothing in the student’s favourite colour of yellow, with proceeds going to a charity agreed with her family.

Assistant head teachers, Miss Steph Spence, left and Mrs Jackie Stewart take a look at the floral tributes left at The Bolsover School.

“In addition the school will work with the bereaved family to select a tree which can be planted in the school grounds as a lasting memorial.”

n Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call 101 quoting reference 17000429296.