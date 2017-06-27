Travellers threatened with court action amid 'anti-social behaviour'

Council chiefs have ordered a group of travellers to leave a Chesterfield beauty spot - or face court action.

Chesterfield Borough Council says it is 'aware of reports of anti-social behaviour' since the the travellers moved on to Loundsley Green park on Sunday night.

Travellers have set up camp at Loundsley Green park.

This evening, Councillor Chris Ludlow, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for health and wellbeing said: "We have begun legal proceedings to remove the travellers who have set up camp at Loundsley Green.

"Our officers have visited the travellers today to serve them with a direction to leave, which requires them to leave the site.

"If they do not leave, we will then take court action.

"We are aware of reports of anti-social behaviour.

"We take these very seriously.

"Anyone who sees signs of criminal damage or suffers abuse should report this to Derbyshire police by dialling 101 or, if they are in danger, call 999."

Yesterday, the council said its staff visited to site to carry out a 'welfare check' and make sure the travellers had bags for their rubbish.

The news comes two months after a group of travellers moved on to Holmebrook Valley Park for a weekend.

They left after verbally abusing and intimidating children, according to the council.