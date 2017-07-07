Travellers set up camp on Chesterfield playing field

A group of travellers have set up camp on a playing field in Chesterfield.

They moved on to a site off Langer Lane on Thursday evening.

A Chesterfield Borough Council spokesman told the Derbyshire Times this morning (Friday) that the legal process had begun to remove the travellers.

Police were also at the site this morning.

The arrival of the group comes less than a week after travellers - claiming to be from Norway - left the Queen’s Park North car park in Chesterfield.

It is not known whether this group is the same people.