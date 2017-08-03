Travellers set up camp in Chesterfield

Travellers have descended on Chesterfield.
Officers from Chesterfield Borough Council have served a direction to leave notice on the travellers at Queen’s Park Sports Centre and Queen’s Park North.
This is the first stage in the legal process to remove them from the site.
If they do not leave today (Thursday, August 3), the council will follow this by issuing a summons and bringing court action for eviction.
