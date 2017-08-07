Travellers set up camp at disused Bolsover building

A group of travellers have set up camp at a disused building in Bolsover.

A handful of caravans appeared overnight at Sherwood Lodge - the old Bolsover District Council buildings on Oxcroft Lane - which is currently owned by Morrisons.

Bolsover District Council say all the relevant agencies have been to se the group but that it is up to Morrisons to go through the legal processes needed to remove them.

The group is believed to be the same one which was last month at Dykes field, and at the old Tesco depot and the Treble Bob Harvester pub in Barlborough over the weekend.