Travellers move to heart of Chesterfield

Travellers have moved from Loundsley Green park to the heart of Chesterfield.

The group relocated to the car park outside Queen's Park within the last hour.

Yesterday, Chesterfield Borough Council told the travellers to leave Loundsley Green park - or face legal action.

Loundsley Green residents said the group left rubbish in the area and used a stream as a toilet.

The council was unavailable for comment over the travellers' move to near Queen's Park tonight.

However, it is understood council officials will visit the site to carry out a 'welfare check' and hand out rubbish bags before taking legal action against the travellers if they do not leave the site.

Travellers near Queen's Park.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, previously advised: "Anyone who sees signs of criminal damage or suffers abuse should report this to Derbyshire police by dialling 101 or, if they are in danger, call 999."

On our Facebook page, some residents defended the travellers - but the majority of people said they were not welcome.