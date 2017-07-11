Travellers leave Chesterfield sites - but set up camp elsewhere in the town

A group of travellers have left two sites in Chesterfield - to set up camp elsewhere in the town.

They had moved on to land at Langer Field Park and off Storforth Lane on Thursday evening.

It is believed the two camps were the same group of travellers which had split.

Their arrival led to Chesterfield Borough Council serving a summons on Monday asking them to leave the sites immediately.

The group has now left the area but is believed to have now set up camp on land off Station Road in Hollingwood.

A council spokesman says the authority is aware of the latest developments.

Earlier this month, a separate group of travellers set up camp in Loundsley Green and at Queen’s Park North car park before moving on.