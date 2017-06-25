Travellers are back in town

A number of caravans and their owners have tonight taken residence in a Chesterfield beauty spot.

The travellers arrived at Loundsley Green park within the last hour.

They have set up camp near a children's playground.

The news comes two months after a group of travellers moved on to Holmebrook Valley Park for a weekend.

They left after verbally abusing and intimidating children, according to Chesterfield Borough Council.

The council was tonight unavailable to comment on the situation at Loundsley Green park.

We will try them again tomorrow morning.