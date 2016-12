One person has been cut out of their car through its roof after a crash in North East Derbyshire.

The incident happened at around 3pm yesterday on Hardstoft Road in Hardstoft and involved two vehicles.

Firefighters from Clay Cross and Chesterfield attended the scene along with the police and ambulance services as well.

The fire crews first stabilised the vehicles and then used hydraulic cutting equipment to remove one of the car’s roofs.

The incident was declared closed at around 4.30pm.