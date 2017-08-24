VIDEO AND PICTURES: Huge crash causes traffic chaos on M1

A huge crash has caused traffic chaos for motorists on the M1 this evening.

The incident happened around 6pm when a lorry was involved in a collision with a caravan between junctions 29 and 28 on the southbound carriageway.

The southbound carriageway was reduced to one lane for a time and the northbound carriageway was also partly closed for safety reasons.

All lanes are now back open on the northbound carriageway but the southbound side is still reduced to two lanes only.

The Highways Agency say that long delays are likely to continue for some time.

There are not thought to be any serious injuries as a result of the collision.

The dashcam footage above was taken by Derbyshire Times reader, Matt Pawlos.