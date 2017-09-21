Overnight road closures in Chesterfield extended

Overnight road closures on two main routes in Chesterfield are to be extended to allow for the completion of road improvements.

Bad weather last week meant resurfacing work on the A619 Chatsworth Road and the A619 Markham Road was delayed.



Both roads are now expected to remain closed overnight until Friday September 29, so that resurfacing can be completed and line markings reinstated - weather permitting.



Chatsworth Road, between its junctions with Old Road and Walton Road, will be closed from 7pm to 6am.



Markham Road – eastbound carriageway only – will be closed between its junctions with Park Road and Lordsmill Street from 8pm to 6am.



Signposted diversions will be in place.

For Chatsworth Road this will be via Walton Road, Whitecotes Lane, Boythorpe Road, West Bars roundabout, Wheatbridge Road and vice versa.



The alternative route for the Markham Road works will be along Park Road, Baden Powell Road, the A61 Derby Road, Lordsmill Street and Markham Road and vice versa.



In addition Markham Road – westbound carriageway – will be closed on Friday September 22 from midnight until 5am.



The diversion for this route is via Beetwell Street onto West Bars Roundabout.



The closures will be lifted this weekend.