Train driver who saved man's life in Derbyshire is hailed a hero

A train driver has received British Transport Police's highest accolade after saving a man's life in Derbyshire.

Davinder Shanker was coming out of Clay Cross Tunnel driving an early morning train last summer when he spotted a man near the railway tracks.

He quickly sounded his horn and applied the emergency brake, causing the man to move out of the way. As the train stopped, Davinder saw that the man had climbed onto a nearby embankment and was trying to hang himself from a tree.

Davinder sprung into action and got out of his cab, along with Ian Vickers, a Bombardier fitter who was also onboard, and ran towards the man who had by this point stopped breathing.

The pair managed to get the man down and Davinder put him into the recovery position before he regained consciousness. Emergency services assistance arrived and the man was taken to hospital where he received the care and treatment he needed.

Davinder, 33, who has worked for East Midlands Trains for 14 years, said: “At the time, a lot of things go through your mind. You don’t think about yourself. Just about what you can do to help.

“We tried to keep him calm and safe until the emergency services arrived.

“Afterwards, I heard he was being fully supported and it really put my mind at ease to know he was safe and being looked after.”

Davinder was awarded the Chief Constable's commendation at a prestigious ceremony in London.

Darren Ward, Head of Drivers for East Midlands Trains, said: “Davinder is a role model for everyone here at East Midlands Trains and he is a great ambassador for the rail industry.

“It’s great that such a popular and hardworking driver like Davinder was recognised at this prestigious commendation ceremony. I know he was very proud to bring his parents down to London for the day and deserved all the praise he got.”

Chief Inspector Stuart Middlemas, who nominated Davinder and Ian Vickers for the award, said: “They went above and beyond anything which could have been expected of them and their quick-thinking undoubtedly saved this man's life.

"They are a merit to the rail industry and a shining example of selflessness to us all."

Speaking at the commendation ceremony which was held in Euston, BTP’s Chief Constable Paul Crowther said: “One of the greatest parts of my job is recognising remarkable individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to help others or bring offenders to justice.

“Everyone at the commendation ceremony fully deserves the praise and recognition they’re receiving and I’m proud to call them part of the BTP family.”