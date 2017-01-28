TRAIN DELAYS: Urgent repairs between Nottingham and Chesterfield

Rail passengers are being warned of delays today as urgent repairs are being carried out on the railway line between Alfreton and Chesterfield.

East Midlands Trains says it is disrupting trains on the Norwich/Nottingham to Liverpool Lime Street route.

Trains between Nottingham and Chesterfield may be diverted via Derby and not call at Alfreton.

The line between Chesterfield and Alfreton is open but trains will be delayed by up to 10 minutes.

Network Rail will be on site shortly

Rail replacement buses are in place.