Tragic biker’s family and friends pay tribute, one year on

The motorcycling community came together on Sunday for one of their own who tragically lost his life 12 months ago.

Mark Raynor, 48, died last year after an accident in Brimington, just weeks before he was due to become a grandfather for the first time.

Marks dog with the floral tributes.

On Sunday, his friends and family took part in an emotional remembrance ride through Derbyshire, a year on from his death.

Mark’s daughter, Rebecca Booth, has since given birth to Mark’s first grandson - Elliott Mark-David Jordan - who is just over nine months old.

She said: “It was a good day, the weather was beautiful and it was a great turnout.

“It was the first time I’ve ever been on the back of a bike.

It’s hard to comprehend that a year has passed - most days I feel as though it was only yesterday, Tracy Banks

“I know dad would have been proud that I finally did - he was always trying to get me on the back of his.

“I know he is looking down on us all especially nan and grandad.

“We miss him so much and would like to thank everyone who came and took part.”

Rebecca said her little boy loves to play with a replica or his grandfather’s bike and that her nan says he is a ‘nuisance’ just like Mark was.

A drawing Mark's daughter has had made of her dad and her son, Elliott.

She also shared a drawing she has had made of Elliott and Mark together, as they never got to meet.

After setting off from the All Inn on Lowgates in Staveley, the riders came past Mark’s accident site, stopping to pay a bikers’ tribute.

It then headed into Chesterfield, past where Mark’s parent’s live in Boythorpe and out towards Matlock.

After stopping again in Matlock Bath, the group headed to Ambergate before finishing at the famous CMC bike shop in Clay Cross.

Elliott with his dad Dayle on a bike like the one his grandfather rode.

Mark’s long-term partner, Tracy Banks, said it was ‘an amazing day for an amazing guy’.

“It’s hard to comprehend that a year has passed - most days I feel as though it was only yesterday,” she said.

“Mark was such a loving, caring, helpful individual who would go out of his way to help anyone.

“He is gone but he will never be forgotten.”

Mark, of Cordwell Close, Staveley, died after colliding with a car on Ringwood Road, Brimington, on Sunday, April 10, 2016.

The inquest into his death will take place next week.