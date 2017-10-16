Town gym unexpectedly shuts

Dozens of young amateur boxers and martial arts enthusiasts have lost their home.

The S18 'Akademy' gym off Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, was forced to close after its lease was terminated unexpectedly.

Andy Marlow, who has run the gym for ten years, said he had been given 'just under three weeks' notice to quit'.

He said: "It's a devastating blow not just for me but for the kids."

Mr Marlow added they were getting support from the Dronfield Rotary Club and the town council.

"There is a little bit of hope but no premises," he said.

An online fundraising campaign has now been launched to help find a new home for the youngsters.

The JustGiving page states: "We have produced some outstanding human beings who, without our support, wouldn't be anything in life and now travel the world spreading the love, warmth and knowledge they got from us."

Click here to visit the JustGiving page and donate.