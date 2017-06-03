Top tips when planning the perfect summer BBQ

Barbecue season is upon us; the perfect chance to explore seasonal food and plan the annual summer get-together with friends and family.

Whether you’re looking to hold a small gathering or are going all-out with the ultimate barbecue extravaganza; preparation can be stressful so here’s tastecard, the UK’s biggest dining club, top tips on how to impress your guests.

Matt Turner, CEO and Founder of tastecard, said: “We all love the British summer time; it’s the perfect excuse to get everyone together and enjoy great weather and even better food.

“We’re now heading into barbecue season, with many of us planning our first gathering of the summer. This guide will help to impress your guests and reduce any stress or worries.

“However, if hosting your own barbecue sounds like too much hassle, why not gather your friends and head out for a meal in the sun instead? A tastecard membership offers users 50 per cent off or 2-for-1 on food across our partner restaurants, making dining out just as fun and affordable.”