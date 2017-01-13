Top ten penny-pinching ways to keep warm

We may be in the middle of a snowy spell, but with these warmth hacks there’s no need to sweat about wracking up a huge heating bill.

The penny-pinching gurus at PromotionalCodes.org.uk have listed ten top tips to keep warm without spending a fortune.

From closing the curtains and blinds tight early on to getting crafty and knocking up a home made draft excluder, there are lots of ways to keep the house snug without spending a penny.

A spokesperson for PromotionalCodes.org.uk said: “British weather is never predictable, so when we do catch wind of a cold sweep we should make sure we are well prepared for it.

“For many it will be a shock to the system, and people are likely to head straight for the thermostat and crank up the central heating. This will doubtlessly leave many people with a huge bill.

“That’s why we wanted to come up with a list of clever hacks that will keep people cosy without spending a fortune.”

Here are the top ten list of penny saving ways to keep warm:

1. Apply layers – Layering up is a great way to keep off the cold. Get on your old jumper, bundle up in a blanket and get those gloved hands on the remote.

2. Embrace hat hair – There’s no shame in embracing hat hair this month, as by wearing a hat around the house you’ll retail more body heat – most of which is lost through the head.

3. Insulate – Keep those blinds and curtains closed tight nice and early, this way your house is better insulated.

4. Recycle heat – Use the heat from your oven by keeping the door slightly ajar for ten to 15 minutes after you’ve cooked your dinner.

5. Shower up – By switching off the extractor fan and leaving the bathroom door open you can apply the same rule to showering – Humid air is warm air.

6. Get crafty – If you’re feeling creative you can achieve a home made draft excluder with a needle and thread, some old material, some tights and stuffing.

7. Circulate – Keep doors that adjoin rooms wide open, as this will help to circulate heat rather than block it.

8. More crafts – For the less dexterous, these makeshift hand warmers couldn’t be easier. Fill a pair of old socks with rice and tie up the ends, then place them in the microwave for a minute or two and voila, hand and bed warmers.

9. Don’t overdo it – They say it’s not good to go food shopping when hungry, and the same rule applies for setting the heating when you’re cold. Go two degrees lower than your first setting, you’ll probably find that’s still plenty.

10. Be social – The best way of all to save is by not heating your house at all. So to achieve that warm fuzzy feeling by getting out of the house and visit loved ones - stealing their lovely heat is merely a bonus.