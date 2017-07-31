Toilets transformed into feature garden

Have your say

A new feature garden – which replaced former public toilets in Somercotes – has been officially opened.

Somercotes Parish Council recently built the feature garden on the site at the Market Place.

Enjoying the free icecreams provided by the council Sienna and Madison White

The official opening of the garden took place on Saturday, July 29, and was declared by clerk Soo Massey and Councillor Paul Smith.

The Somercotes Guides held a table top sale in the Village Hall car park.

Children also enjoyed the activities, making the most of the free ice creams on offer throughout the day.

Soo Massey and Paul Smith opened the new garden