TJ Hughes to launch in Chesterfield tomorrow

TJ Hughes is to open at Chesterfield's former BHS tomorrow.

The discount department store - which specialises in home and fashion, fragrance and cosmetics and technology and electrical goods - will launch in the huge Vicar Lane building at 9.30am, creating 50 management, full and part time jobs.

Anil Juneja, managing director of TJ Hughes - which was founded in 1912 - said: “We are delighted to be opening our 20th store in Chesterfield and our aim is to provide savvy shoppers with top brands at affordable and competitive prices.

“We’re honoured that Chesterfield's Mayor will be opening the store following a short speech and cutting of the official ribbon and we hope to be joined by many of the residents of Chesterfield for our opening celebrations.”

Shaun Brown, operations manager at Vicar Lane, added: “We are very excited for the arrival of TJ Hughes.

“It is just what Vicar Lane needed and will be a great new addition to our current tenant mix.

“We are delighted to be able to offer this new experience for our shoppers and I am sure it shall be very popular and successful.”

The town’s BHS store closed last summer after the company plunged into administration.

Nationally, 5,000 BHS workers lost their jobs because of the firm's demise.