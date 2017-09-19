Time for tea at Matlock Luncheon Club

It was time to talk tea at a recent meeting of a luncheon club as an expert was invited to discuss the nation’s favourite drink.

Matlock Luncheon Club held an afternoon tea event at Matlock Golf Club, hosted by the new chairman, Nicola Freeman, at which they were treated to an interesting talk ‘All About Tea’ by James Pogson from Northern Tea Merchants.

Passionate about his subject, Mr Pogson explained how tea is grown and the processes by which it finds its way into the tea bags used at home.

The members then enjoyed a delicious tea on a summer’s afternoon and will meet again on the second Thursday in October.