Thug back-handed and kicked estranged wife after smashing into her home

A thug smashed his way into his estranged wife’s home before back-handing and kicking her.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, July 26, how Kane Brewster, 29, of Beech Grove, South Normanton, damaged the window on the front door of his estranged wife’s property on Coronation Drive, at South Normanton, before attacking her.

Prosecuting solicitor Emma Price said: “The 27-year-old complainant had been in a relationship for about five years with this defendant and they have two children.

“The relationship had run into difficulties with the defendant moving out of the marital home and he is now living back with his parents but he’s continued to have contact.”

Mrs Price explained that Brewster had given his wife an ultimatum for them to either get back together or split up and he felt she had been seeing someone else.

She added: “He drove to her house and saw the lights on and he knew she was there and he wanted to see what was happening because on one or two occasions he had been suspicious.”

Mrs Price said Brewster thought he had seen someone else in the property and he used a rock to smash a door window and he used his fist to punch out more glass cutting his arm before he got into the kitchen.

Brewster then back-handed the complainant, according to Ms Price, causing her to cower down and then he dragged her into the living room and he back-handed her again and kicked her.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating and to causing criminal damage after the incident on July 7.

Mrs Price added that following the incident the defendant was covered in blood because of cuts to his arm after smashing the window and the complainant suffered a swelling to her left cheek and her legs were painful and sore after she was kicked.

Brewster told police he had been upset and angry and he accepted causing the injuries and being responsible for the damage.

Magistrates sentenced Brewster to a community order to last until January 25, 2019.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.