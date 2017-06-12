Three youngsters and injured walker rescued by mountain teams

Buxton Mountain Rescue Team helped to save three young people who got into difficulties at the weekend.

On Saturday 19 team members came to the aid of three youngsters from a school in Oldham trapped beneath a dry waterfall in Ravensale near Cressbrook.

The group of six from the school were walking from Eyam towards Haddon Hall when the incident occurred.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: “They should have followed the path when it left the dried-up limestone river but instead they carried on along the riverbed until it disappeared down a steep gully.

“Three of the party descended the four metre dry waterfall but, when they realised their mistake, found that they could not climb back out again.

“Team members quickly established that none of the party were in any immediate danger and one at a time guided the students safely around the craggy waterfall. The team then concentrated on hauling their rucksacks out of the steep sided gully. “All the group were soon safe if a little wet and, following a check-over, were transported by school staff to their next campsite.”

And last week, on Wednesday, June 7 rescue teams were called out to Kinder Scout at 5.20pm following a report from the police of an injured walker.

A spokesman for the rescue team said: “A 20-year-old lady from Sheffield had slipped on the descent from Swines Back and suffered an ankle injury. She had bravely tried to walk on but the pain stopped her progressing more than a few metres.

“Team members climbed to the location with medical equipment and a stretcher. Her injury was assessed by team casualty carers before being splinted ready for the carry back to the valley. The seriousness of the injury could not be determined so, acting on the side of caution, it was treated as a fracture.

“The lady was carried by rescue stretcher down Jacob’s Ladder and through to Lee House Farm. There she was transferred into a team vehicle for the short drive to Upper Booth. Owing to the unavailability of an ambulance at the current time private arrangements were made for family to convey her to hospital for further assessment.”