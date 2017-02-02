Three teenagers arrested in attempted bank robbery probe

Police are questioning three teenagers who were arrested in Dronfield yesterday on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Officers were called to School Lane in Dronfield at midday after three youths were seen acting suspiciously near the RBS bank.

Two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old, who are all from Nottingham, are being questioned in connection with their activity at the RBS and an attempted robbery at Lloyds Bank on High Street in Alfreton last Friday (January 27).

Anyone with information which could help the investigation, call 101, quoting reference 17000038706, or contact Detective Sergeant Dean Tidd online using the Contact Us section on the website: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us<http://www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us>

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org<http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org