Three arrested after Ripley drug warrant

Have your say

Two men and a woman have been arrested following a drugs warrant at a house in Ripley.

Officers carried out the search at the property on Park Road on Wednesday, July 26. They found a quantity of what is believed to be Class A drugs.

A 34 year old woman and a 33 year old man from the local area, and an 18 year old man from Birmingham were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

They have been questioned and released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.

Anyone with information about illegal drug use or activity should call Derbyshire police on 101, or send him a message at www.derbyshire.police.uk.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.