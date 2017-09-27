Thieves steal collectible Thomas the Tank Engine train set in burglary

Burglars stole a collectable train set and a large amount of Lego among other items from a property in Ilkeston.

Sometime between Wednesday, August 23 at 8am and Friday, August 25 at 3.15pm a house on Norman Street was broken into.

Items stolen include a TV, computer equipment, an acoustic and bass guitar, a large amount of Lego and a collectable Thomas the Tank Engine train set.

