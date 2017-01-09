Thief stole nearly £7,000 from his employer over six years

A thief who stole nearly £7,000 from his employer in Clay Cross over six years has narrowly escaped a prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, January 3, how Jonathon Wilkinson, 43, of Vernon Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, stole £6,959.66 from PCS Motor Factors, on Furnace Hill Road, Clay Cross, which deals in car parts.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police were contacted by an owner of PCS Motor Factors who stated that he had become aware that the defendant, who had worked for them for 11 years, had been stealing money from them.

“There was a loophole in the computer system where Wilkinson had been making false quotes on the online order system and they were put through as cash transactions and then cancelled and they dropped off the system but the cash was being pocketed.”

Mrs Allsop added that the company carried out checks dating back to 2010 and discovered cash was missing and an audit revealed that £6,959.66 had been taken.

The court heard how the offence brought other members of staff under suspicion and buyers and customers had become concerned.

Wilkinson admitted the offence to police after his arrest and said he had not been aware that the overall amount had reached such a high figure.

He added that he had been carrying out the transactions for years and he had used the stolen cash to help with his money problems but he has offered to pay the cash back.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty to stealing the cash between September, 2010, and August, 2016.

He was sentenced during a subsequent hearing on Thursday, January 5, to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with 150 hours of unpaid work.

Wilkinson was also ordered to pay £6,959.66 in compensation.