Thief snatched cannabis leaves from a skip after a police drugs raid

A thief confessed to stealing cannabis leaves from a skip which was being used following a police drugs raid.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, September 19, how Johnathan Dodson, 33, of Highfield Road, Newbold, Chesterfield, snatched the cannabis leaves from the skip as police were breaking up a cannabis factory at Cavendish Street, Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “Police were dismantling a cannabis factor and the skip was outside waiting to be loaded up with waste from the property.

“A lorry driver was present at the scene and he went to a public house and he heard how someone had stolen cannabis leaves from the skip.”

Dodson became aware that there was some concern about the theft, according to Mrs Haslam, so the defendant approached police and admitted taking the cannabis leaves and revealed he had intended to smoke them.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the theft after the incident on September 2.

Defence solicitor Serena Simpson said it had been an opportunistic crime and he admits it was a stupid thing to do.

Ms Simpson added that Dodson has a history of theft convictions and the probation service stated that he is currently under post sentence supervision after he was released from custody and he has been complying.

Dodson has issues with heroin, according to Ms Simpson, and he has been concerned about the prospect of returning to custody.

Magistrates sentenced Dodson to a 12 month conditional discharge but warned that if he re-offends he will be sentenced for any new crime and be re-sentenced for stealing the cannabis leaves.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.