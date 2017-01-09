THEY'RE WATCHING: Speed cameras are based on these 29 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Sunday, January 22.
A6096 Ladywood Road, Kirk Hallam
A511 Swadlincote
A6007 Heanor
A6007 Shipley
B6056 Dronfield Road, Eckington
B6052 High Street, Eckington
A514 Osmaston Road, Derby
A6 Milford Road, Duffield
A608 Smalley
B6179 Marehay
B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington
B5010 London Road, Shardlow
A615 Tansley to Wessington
A61 Alfreton to Wingerworth
London Road, Derby
A6135 Station Road, Renishaw
A608 Main Road, Morley Smithy
A616 Clowne
A6 Dove Holes
A6007 Codnor to Heanor
Heartcote Road, Swadlincote
B600 Nottingham Road, Alfreton
B6051 Newbold Road, Chesterfield
A57 Snake Pass
A609 Stanley Common
A5111 Raynesway
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
B6179 Butterley Hill, Ripley