‘They ask me to sleep with them on the first night’ - Chesterfield man bins off dating women

A Chesterfield man has given up on dating women because some of them have asked to sleep with him on the first night of meeting.

Jamie Clows, 27, has had a number of bad experiences in relationships and has been unable to find someone who shares the same interests as him.

The business owner, who has a young daughter from a previous relationship, is part of an online group called MGTOW - Men Going Their Own Way.

“Some women have become violent, in jealous rages for no reason, because they’ve been drinking too much,” Jamie told the Daily Mail.

“I’d rather go for a walk than to the pub. But I’ve found it hard to meet anyone the same as me.

“Some women have asked me to sleep with them on the first night. They get drunk and wear very revealing clothes, too. I think women who do this don’t respect themselves, and I can’t respect them, either.”

The MGTOW group is made up of thousands of men who share their experiences of the relationships they have been in, their problems with equal access to children and why they feel happier being single.

Jamie added: “When I was younger, I always dreamed I would get married. No more.”

Jamie’s story forms part of a feature on www.dailymail.co.uk where five single men explain their troubles of finding the right partner for them.