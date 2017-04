Police are investigating a theft of cattle in Youlgrave over the weekend.

The thefts occurred sometime between 3pm on Friday and 7am on Saturday.

The cattle were stolen from farm buildings off of Moor Lane in Youlgrave.

The cattle are as follows:

-3 Blonde D’Aquitaine Cows (chocolate brown and light tan)

-1 Bazaldaise cow

-2 Pedigree Limousin Cows (red)

-2 Limousin Cow (1 red, 1 black)

Call police on 101 with any information.