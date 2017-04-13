THE WEEKEND STARTS HERE: Ten top things to do in Derbyshire this Easter weekend...

The Easter weekend is finally here! But how are you going to entertain yourself and your family for the next four days?

Here is our list of the ten best things going on in Derbyshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

1. Easter at Haddon Hall, near Bakewell

From Friday, April 14, to Monday, April 17, there will be all sorts to keep the famikly amused from music in the banqueting hall to archery in the chapel fields, as well as an Easter egg hunt in the gardens (Sunday only).

Easter eggs inspired by the interiors at Haddon will be displayed around the hall.

There will be an artist providing free face painting.

Free entry for children with a paying adult.

For further information, see www.haddon-hall.com

2. The Neville Staple Band, The Avenue, Chesterfield

On Friday, April 14, Neville, of 80s chart bands The Specials and FunBoy3, is on tour in support of new album, Return Of Judge Roughneck (and Dub Specials). His wife Christine will perform a set of songs from her new EP Rude Girl Sounds.

For more, see www.avenuechesterfield.co.uk

3. Hulk Buster and Mambo, Matlock Farm Park

On Easter Sunday Hulk Buster - a 7ft robot - will appear on Easter Sunday at 11am and 2pm. While Mambo - the cuddly funky gorilla - will be at the park around 12.30pm.

For further information, see www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk

4. We Are The Giant, Dub:Rek Studios, Derby

On Friday, April 14, the Derbyshire Dales-based acoustic duo bring their spring tour to Derby as part of the Format Festival.

Eve Morris and Chris Harding, two former members of now long since disbanded folkatronica band Lo-Fi Lung have come back together after years in hibernation to perform once again. They are now touring their debut album.

For more, see www.facebook.com/wearethegiantband

5. A magical Easter weekend at Ecclesbourne Valley Railway, Wirksworth

From Saturday, April 15, to Monday, April 17, between 10am and 4.30pm the Family Circus will bring juggling, spinning plates, wire walking and more to Wirksowrth Station - and they’re event teach you how to do it yourself!

There will also be fire performances throughout the day, an Easter egg hunt and the heritage trains will be running too!

It costs £2 to take part and is free is you have a Wirksworth and Duffield line Day Rover ticket.

For ticketing prices and information, see www.e-v-r.com/easter

6. Live, Breathe, Dance show by Academy of Dance, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield.

Until Saturday, April 15, you will be able to see tots treading the boards for the first time and students returning to dance with the academy family feature in a magical and entertaining show.

For further details, see www.chesterfieldtheatres

7. Steve Melling and Art Themen.

The Voicebox, Derby, April 14, 8pm.

Two giants of UK modern jazz will be performing music from their new CD Trace Elements in this Derby Jazz concert.

Details: www.derby-jazz.co.uk

8. Alice In Wonderland Weekend, Cromford Mills

On Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16, follow Alice into Wonderland and enjoy a weekend of adventure. The Alice in Wonderland Easter Weekend is free, although there will be a small charge for some of the activities.

For further details, see www.cromfordmills.org.uk

9. Axeminster Burnes and The Rug Cutters, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath

On Friday, April 14, enjoy a gig packed with New Orleans rhythm and blues, featuring a talented toe-tapping seven piece band.

10. Easter Trail, Shipley Country Park Visitor Centre, Slack Lane, Shipley

Between 10.30am and 1.30pm on Easter Sunday follow the Easter Trail to find the hidden clues and discover the secret word. Once completed you can meet the Easter bunny to collect a chocolate treat.

The cost is £2 per child and parking charges apply. Children must be accomanied by an adult.